Man dies in ‘scuffle’ with cop

PESHAWAR: A man was killed during a scuffle with police in the limits of Tehkal Police Station on Friday.

Police said constable Noorullah was arrested and an inquiry committee headed by DSP Cantt has been constituted to probe the incident.

Officials said the deceased was carrying a weapon when cops intercepted him during a routine search. The officials claimed the deceased mistakenly opened fire with his loaded pistol that killed him.

The official said the SSP operations, however, has ordered the arrest of the policeman and ordered an inquiry to probe the facts.