Elderly man shifted to shelter home

PESHAWAR: An elderly man living under a water tank for the last six years has been shifted to a shelter home for treatment and rehabilitation.

The man cannot speak and no one knows anything about him. “We have shifted him to the shelter home where the staff is taking care of him as well as trying to locate his family,” said District Officer of Social Welfare Department Younas Afridi.

The old man is said to be in his 70s and the people would provide him food and other requirements. The water tank used to provide him shelter from rain, cold and hot weather.