Elderly man shifted to shelter home

PESHAWAR: An elderly man living under a water tank for the last six years has been shifted to a shelter home for treatment and rehabilitation.
The man cannot speak and no one knows anything about him. “We have shifted him to the shelter home where the staff is taking care of him as well as trying to locate his family,” said District Officer of Social Welfare Department Younas Afridi.
The old man is said to be in his 70s and the people would provide him food and other requirements. The water tank used to provide him shelter from rain, cold and hot weather.
MIRANSHAH: The European Union Ambassador Androulla Kaminara has said that she would be happy to report back to the...
PESHAWAR: Two-day symposium on Climate Change and Youth Leadership started at Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayum Conference...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday visited different areas of the provincial capital without any security...
PESHAWAR: Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Friday directed the relevant officials to timely complete the...
HARIPUR: The residents of a village of the Ghazi Tehsil of the Haripur district of the Hazara division have...
PESHAWAR: The exhibition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism and investment potential concluded with much fanfare at the...
Comments