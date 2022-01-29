Body of cop recovered in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Body of a policeman was recovered in Abbakhel village early on Thursday, police said.

Registering a first information report with the police, one Akhtar Salim said that he received a late-night call from someone who informed him that his brother Anwar Salim was lying dead.

He said that he hurriedly left home and reached the spot where the bullet-riddled body of his brother was lying in a pool of blood. The body was shifted to the City Hospital for autopsy later on.

The police registered the case against unidentified killers and started a probe. It was learnt that the deceased was a police constable and recently transferred to Hazara Police.