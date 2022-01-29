Liquor seized, homeopathic practitioner arrested

MANSEHRA: The police on Friday arrested a homeopathic doctor after seizing hundreds of bottles of liquor from his clinic.

A press release issued by the police department said that a police team led by the SHO City Israr Hussain on a tip off raided the homeopathic clinic in the city and recovered hundreds of liquor bottles.

He said that homeopathic practitioner, Mohammad Shafique, was arrested and shifted to the police station.

According to the press release, the action was taken by the order of the district police officer Sajjad Khan against the notorious doctor who used to sell the liquor in the garb of medicines. “The buyers used to come to the clinic in garb of medical checkup,” it said.

