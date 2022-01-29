Nowshera police resolve Rs30m robbery case

NOWSHERA: The district police on Friday resolved the Rs30 million robbery case by arresting the accused and recovering most of the looted amount, said officials.

District Police Officer Umar Khan Gandpur, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Waqar Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Pabbi Syed Ismail Shah and Station House Officer Bilal Raheem told a press conference that Ghulam Murtaza, the owner of the Taru Jabba Cold Storage, had reported to police that unidentified robbers had made his security guards hostage and looted Rs30 million from lock-up of the storage.

The cops said that various police teams were constituted to work out the case. They said the investigation led to the arrest of Muhammad Aadil, son of Sameen Jan, a resident of Khush Muqam area and Noor Alam, son of Gul Khan of Bara.

The cops said accused Muhammad Aadil is a Prison Department employee while the accused Noor Alam had a criminal record. He had served nine years jail term in the past.

They said Afzal Khan, the brother of Muhammad Aadil, and his father Sameen Jan used were security guards at the cold storage.

Afzal Khan was injured in a traffic accident and his brother, Muhammad Aadil would perform duty on behalf of his brother during which he came to know about the cash lock-up. He allegedly contacted his friend Noor Alam and committed the robbery.

The cops said Rs25. 95 million were recovered from the accused. The owner of the cold storage told the media the amount was meant for paying farmers. He said the day the money was robbed was a closed day for banks and he was unable to deposit the amount in the bank.