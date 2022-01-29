Elections code of conduct: ECP takes notice of continued violation by federal minister

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday took a strong note of the continued violation of the code of conduct for the elections by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and fixed February 1 for a hearing into the case.

The ECP directed the authorities concerned to issue notices to Ali Amin and his brother Umar Amin, who is a candidate for the Dera Ismail Khan city council mayor slot.

An official said a meeting of the ECP chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja was held on Friday.

The minister was issued the notice while a fine of Rs 50,000 was also slapped on him for violation of the election rules.

The ECP directed the deputy commissioner and others to submit a report in this regard before February 1. The LG polls in city council Dera Ismail Khan were postponed after the murder of one of the candidates for the slot of the mayor.

The polls are now being held on February 13.

The ECP had also issued notice to Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday, directing him to refrain from the election campaign till the culmination of the polls.

Before that, the ECP had slapped Rs 50,000 fine on Gandapur in December last year for violation of the code of conduct for the elections.

“This office has been informed that you are involved in electioneering such as area visits, corner meetings in favour of one particular candidate in the Local bodies elections. You are advised to refrain from any such campaign, political activity till the culmination of the ongoing process of LG elections in Dera Ismail Khan,” stated a notice issued to Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur by the District Election Commissioner Hayatullah Jan on January 27.

The letter particularly mentioned the rules that after the issuance of the election schedule in an area, President, prime minister, governor, chief minister, speaker or chairman senate and assembly, federal or provincial cabinet member, advisor or any public office holder shall not visit the area, announce or inaugurate any developmental project or campaign for any candidate where polls are being held.

The ECP had recently directed the Lower Dir administration and police to implement the code of conduct and stop a proposed rally of the ruling party that was to be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Timergara on January 27. The visit of the PM was postponed later.

The second phase of Local Government elections has been scheduled for March 27 in the remaining districts of the province.Lower Dir and Upper Dir are among the districts where LG polls are being held in the second phase. The first phase of the polls was held on December 19.