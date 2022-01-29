Coronavirus cases rising in KP alarmingly

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus has started spreading rapidly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the provincial capital of Peshawar with 29.65 per cent positivity rate and remained on top of the list of cities with highest number of positivity ratio on Friday.

As usual, the provincial government and its health department has not been able to develop a proper surveillance system and record the exact number of casualties caused by the coronavirus and positive cases.

The viral infection has equally engulfed the urban and rural areas and caused fatalities but not reported properly, apparently due to poor surveillance of the health department and relevant authorities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday reported only five deaths from the coronavirus while the actual losses were stated to be far more than what the government has officially announced.

According to health experts, the virus has widely spread but most people suffering from the disease don’t prefer investigations.

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) detected 15 cases of Omicron, five from Peshawar, nine from Malakand while Lower Dir reported one case. They included 10 males and five females aged between 20 to 50 years.

Prof Dr Amjad Taqweem, a noted physician and expert on corona disease, told The News that Omicron was spreading fast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”I think by tomorrow more than 50 percent people will be infected but hospitals are not full and very few are critically ill, that means a few things: firstly those who were supposed to die are already dead and the remaining are more or less resistant (survival of the fittest). Secondly, this virus is infectious but not very deadly (but still those who die, die 100 percent, so even if few die, care is still required,” he explained.

Prof Amjad Taqweem predicted that the virus would reach everyone, saying as long as hospitals are not overburdened, lockdown would not help the government to overcome the pandemic. “We recommend lockdown only to reduce workload on hospitals and a positive development is that the vaccine is working. Mask and vaccination are the best options,” he said. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 1278 positive cases and, as Prof Amjad Taqweem stated, it was rising with each passing day.

The government and its relevant departments don’t seem serious this time when the virus has reached each and every corner of the province. There is no place, even in the public sector organisations, where standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being implemented.

Besides the educational institutions where the virus is increasingly spreading, a majority of health workers had become victims of the viral infection.

According to officials of the health department and sources in the three tertiary care hospitals of Peshawar, dozens of healthcare providers have tested positive for coronavirus in the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

In Swabi, the authorities of Gajju Khan Medical College have started online classes due to the spread of coronavirus cases and closed hostels, except for 4th year students.