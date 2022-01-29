1,911 COVID-19 cases in a day from twin cities

Islamabad : Another 1,911 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours is the third highest number of cases reported in a day from the region in the history of COVID-19.

The intensity of the fifth wave of COVID-19 outbreak can be gauged from the fact that from January 17 to date, as many as 137 educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities in the federal capital have so far been sealed though few of these have reopened after following the SOPs and guidelines provided by the health department.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Friday that he has recommended closing down of another 14 educational institutions after reporting of COVID-19 cases from their premises that would take the total number of schools, colleges, and universities so far sealed in the federal capital in the last 12 days to 137.

Some of the educational institutions have reopened after the completion of a certain period, he said. It is important that the educational institutions are being sealed after the appearance of COVID-19 cases from their premises for a period of one week to 10 days in this region of the country generally to contain the virus. In the Rawalpindi district, around 50 educational institutions have so far been sealed during the fifth wave.

Reporting of 13,901 new cases from the twin cities in the last nine days from ICT and Rawalpindi district has proved the fifth wave of the outbreak much more intense as compared to the previous four waves of the outbreak. In the previous outbreaks, the number of patients reported in a day from the region had never crossed the figure of 1,150. In the last nine days, the average number of patients reported from the twin cities in a day has been recorded as 1,544.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that to date, a total of 164,101 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 2216 have lost their lives due to the illness.

In the last 24 hours, another 1,550 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT at a positivity rate of 17.31 per cent. Out of a total of 123,648 patients so far registered from ICT, 979 have lost their lives while the number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has jumped to 12,489 after the addition of 1,130 active cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as 361 new patients were reported from Rawalpindi district at a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 40,453 of which 1,237 patients have died of the illness. On Friday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 2,947 of which 39 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities and 2,908 were in home isolation.