PAL to hold Muzakra

Islamabad: The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a ‘Mazkara’ on January 31 to mark the 75th anniversary of Pashto literature.
According to a statement, eminent scholar Dr. Abasin Yousafzai will preside over the poetry recital and Professor Asir Mengal will be the special guest while Professor Hanif Khalil will be the special guest.
PAL Chairman Dr. Yousaf Khushk will also participate in the Muzakra. Eminent scholars including Kalsoom Zeb, Professor Dr. Zubair Hasrat, Ustad Faiz Abdul Wahab Faiz, Iqbal Husain Afkar, Feroz Afridi, Professor Atta ur Rehman Atta, Professor Dr. Shahab Aziz Arman, and Professor Nawaz Yusafzai will shed light on the topic.
