Brendan Taylor banned over anti-corruption breaches

DUBAI: Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for three-and-a half years over breaches of the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code, the world governing body said Friday.

Taylor accepted four charges relating to breaches of the rules and a separate charge of breaching the ICC anti-doping code.”Over such a long career, Taylor participated in numerous anti-corruption and anti-doping education sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the ICC anti-corruption and anti-doping codes,” said Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC’s Integrity Unit.

“It is disappointing that a player of his experience chose not to fulfil those obligations. However, he has accepted all charges, which has been reflected in the sanction.”

Taylor revealed on Monday in a tweet that he took cocaine and accepted a $15,000 bribe from an Indian businessman.In addition to four breaches of the ICC anti-corruption code, Taylor was also charged with breaching the anti-doping code after testing positive for the stimulant benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, in an in-competition test conducted on Sep. 8 2021.

Taylor represented Zimbabwe in 284 international matches between 2004 and 2021, scoring 9,938 runs with 17 centuries.