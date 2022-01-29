Brendan Taylor banned over anti-corruption breaches

DUBAI: Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for three-and-a half years over breaches of the International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption code, the world governing body said Friday.
Taylor accepted four charges relating to breaches of the rules and a separate charge of breaching the ICC anti-doping code.”Over such a long career, Taylor participated in numerous anti-corruption and anti-doping education sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the ICC anti-corruption and anti-doping codes,” said Alex Marshall, general manager of the ICC’s Integrity Unit.
“It is disappointing that a player of his experience chose not to fulfil those obligations. However, he has accepted all charges, which has been reflected in the sanction.”
Taylor revealed on Monday in a tweet that he took cocaine and accepted a $15,000 bribe from an Indian businessman.In addition to four breaches of the ICC anti-corruption code, Taylor was also charged with breaching the anti-doping code after testing positive for the stimulant benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, in an in-competition test conducted on Sep. 8 2021.
Taylor represented Zimbabwe in 284 international matches between 2004 and 2021, scoring 9,938 runs with 17 centuries.
KARACHI: Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and leggie Imran Tahir did a fine job to enable holders Multan Sultans to overwhelm...
QUITO: Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker had two red cards overturned by VAR reviews as Brazil hung on for a...
ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan produced a sensational fightback to edge out Sri Lanka and secure a place in the semi-finals of...
LAHORE: The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated on Friday here at the...
TEHRAN: Iran became the first team from Asia to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals on Thursday with a 1-0 victory...
KARACHI: Islamabad United head coach Azhar Mahmood was impressed by the attitude and body language of his boys in the...
Comments