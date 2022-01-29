Smeed, Ahsan help Gladiators to reach mighty total

KARACHI: England’s rookie batsman Will Smeed and Ahsan Ali shared a century partnership to enable Quetta Gladiators set a stiff target of 191 for Peshawar Zalmi in their first round fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Friday night.
Smeed (97) and Ahsan Al (73) shared 155 runs for the opening stand to enable Quetta Gladiators post 190-4 after being asked to bat first by Shoaib Malik who won a crucial toss. This was also a record first-wicket stand for Quetta in the PSL history.
Smeed showed his class and hammered every bowler with an enviable ease towards all corners of the ground. He banged four sixes and 11 fours in his knock.
Earlier, Usman Qadir, the leggie broke the key opening stand when he had Ahsan Ali after a super knock.
Ahsan faced only 46 balls in his knock of 73.
Usman Qadir bowled superbly, picking 2-20 in his quota of four overs while Sameen Gul captured 2-41 in four overs.
