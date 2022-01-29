Ex-refinery prices hike may fire up fuel inflation in Feb

KARACHI: Petroleum products’ prices, already too high for middle-to-low-income consumers, may go even dearer as ex-refinery rates are likely to jump 5-10 percent next month, officials said on Friday.

According to the figures compiled by the local oil industry, expected variation in ex-refinery prices from February 1, 2022 are based on crude oil prices in the international market for the fortnight starting from January 16, 2022.

As a result, on February 1, ex-refinery price of petrol may go up Rs5.85 per litre or 5.03 percent to Rs122.11 from Rs116.26.

Diesel can rise Rs10.72 per litre or 9.49 percent to Rs123.73 from Rs.113.01.

JP-I local is likely to climb Rs10.04 per litre or 10.05 percent to Rs109.93 from Rs99.89.

Kerosene is expected to increase Rs10.03 per litre or 10.09 percent to Rs109.46 from Rs99.43.

Likewise, the ex-refinery price of JP-4 is likely to hike Rs7.80 per litre or 8.07 percent to Rs104.42 from Rs96.62.

JP-8 is set to rise Rs10.04 per litre or 10.05 percent to Rs109.93 from Rs99.89 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs9.17 per litre or 8.65 percent to Rs115.28 from Rs106.11.

The expected increase may push petroleum products’ retail prices, if the government passed on the full impact of the high international prices, which hit average $89.23 per barrel in the fortnight under review, compared to average $83.31 per barrel -a difference of $6.

“If the government passed on the full impact, the prices of petroleum products for the domestic consumers my go up by Rs7 to 8 per litre,” noted Arsalan Hanif, analyst at Arif Habib Limited.

He said the government could either absorb the impact or pass on the difference to the domestic consumers.

“It seems the government will pass on the impact as it can’t slash petroleum development levy (PDL) anymore,” Hanif said.

He added that the government had to boost tax collection as per the conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and any reduction in PDL would dent its collection.

While jacking up the prices of petroleum products in the last review, government stated the existing sales tax and PDL on various petroleum products were much below budget targets to provide relief to masses.