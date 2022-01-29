Stocks flat as economy faces more trials by fire

Stocks ended unchanged on Friday as an ongoing political pandemonium and lingering International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan holdup, forced investors to the safety of sidelines, traders said.

In the absence of triggers, analysts have suggested staying cautious. Besides, according to them, it was better to avoid buying as long as triggers were elusive.

At Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), KSE-100 Share Index, the benchmark, lost 5.13 points or 0.01 percent to end at 45,077.91 points after oscillating between a high of 45,311.10 and a low of 45,030.79 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks closed lower amid thin trade on investor concerns over economic uncertainty.

Political noise, and uncertainty over outcome of IMF policy board review next week contributed to the negative close, he said.

KSE-30 Shares index also closed lower by 35.11 points or 0.20 percent to 17,792.99 points.

Traded shares, however, rose 85 million to 258.91 million from 173.59 million. The trading value increased to Rs8.12 billion from Rs6.57 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.715 trillion from Rs7.704 trillion. Out of 333 actives in the session, 200 picked up, 113 reversed, while 20 closed as they had opened.

Topline Securities in a post-market note said a volatile session was observed on the last trading session of the week, as the index traded between its intraday high of 229 points and intraday low of 41 points.

Major contribution to the index came from TRG, BAFL, PAKT, DAWH, and EFERT as they cumulatively added 59 points to the index, on the flip side LUCK, COLG, SYS, MCB, and OGDC together lost 98 points, the brokerage said.

Share price of Nestle Pakistan registered highest gains, jumping Rs150 to Rs5,600 per share, followed by Sapphire Textile, up Rs65.07 to close at Rs1,083 per share.

Worst losses befell Unilever Foods, which slumped Rs280 to Rs21,995 per share, followed by Colgate Palmolive, down Rs114.99 to close at Rs2,285.01 per share.

JS Research said the benchmark index touched an intraday high of 45,312 before finally closing flat at 45,078 points.

“Going forward, we recommend investors to wait for any fresh buying positions until the market gets some positive triggers,” JS analysts suggested.

Lucky Cement Company Limited (LUCK) reported 2QFY22 earnings, posting an unconsolidated profit of Rs2.4 billion (EPS: Rs7.70) as compared to Rs2.3 (EPS: Rs7.1), up by 8 percent.

Next Research in its analysis said the result came below their expectations, which it attributed to lower than anticipated gross margins.

On consolidated basis, LUCK posted an EPS of Rs20.1 as compared to Rs18.6 in the same period last year, up 8.1 percent year-on-year, mainly due to increased profits realised in ICI and Lucky Motors.

Hum Network led the volume chart with 37.88 million shares, while WorldCall Telecom emerged as the second most traded stock with 31.45 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Ghani Global Holding, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Engro Fert., Telecard Limited, Unity Foods Ltd, Al-Shaheer Corp, Bank Al-Falah, and Waves Singer.

Futures contracts trade volume increased to 248.21 million shares from 225.99 million on Thursday.