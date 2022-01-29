Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened on Friday as hopes rose for the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme after the Senate passed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill 2021; the last condition ahead of the Fund’s board meeting due early next month.

The local unit closed at 176.77 to the dollar, 0.12 percent up from the previous close of 176.98 in the interbank market.

In the open market also, Pakistani currency ended stronger at 178.50 per dollar, compared with 179 on Thursday.

The upper house of the parliament passed the controversial SBP Amendment Bill, one of the conditions set by the IMF for the release of $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility to the country.

“Today’s development lifted market sentiment. Investors see a bullish outlook for the rupee after the government cleared all impediments to the IMF’s board nod for the approval of the sixth review of the IMF’s $6 billion programme that is scheduled on February 2,” said a currency dealer. “We expect the rupee to gain more ground in the coming days,” he added.

Analysts said the country needs external financing due to depletion of the foreign exchange reserves amid increasing foreign debt repayments. Pakistan’s forex reserves fell 3.7 percent to $22.48 billion as of January 21.