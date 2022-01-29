Embezzling millions of rupees: Govt bank official awarded four-year jail, Rs10m fine

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday awarded four-year jail to former vice president of National Bank of Pakistan Usman Saeed over the charges of embezzling millions of rupees.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 million on the convict. Accountability Court judge Azizullah heard the case and announced the judgment. As per NAB, the bureau had been probing the embezzlement worth billions of rupees allegedly committed in the Foreign Exchange Department of the bank's Lahore branch. During investigations, the involvement of Usman Saeed was unearthed in which different private mega business groups were also found involved in the business of evading Letter of Credit (LC) amounts.

Moreover, NAB officials raided the branch and confiscated all the required records. The record showed involvement of 13 mega business groups and bank officials in causing a huge loss. The court directed the police to shift the convict to jail after announcing the judgment.