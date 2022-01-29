Serial Jo Bichar Gaye enters thrilling phase

KARACHI: The action, suspense and emotional drama serial "Jo Bichar Gaye" is now entering its thrilling phase. The eighth episode of the drama will be aired on Geo TV on Sunday at 8 pm.

The story of the play is based on Col. Z. I. Farrukh's novel "Bichar Gaye", depicting the tragic events of the fall of Dhaka. It has been written by Ali Moin and directed by Haisam Hussain. This time around the viewers will see the tussle between Sonia and Rumi taking a new turn. In addition, the sensational turn of the episode will be the revelation of the person who asked the volunteeers to leave the check post.

The main characters of the play are Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali, Aurangzeb Mirza, Nadia Jamil, Adnan Jaffer, Sajid Shah, Rana Majeed, Umar Dar, Ahmad Abbas, Usman Zia, Shirin Zahid, Umar Cheema, Fahad Hashmi, Zaheer Taj and Fazal Hussain.