Three get death sentence for grenade attacks

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has awarded three times death sentence to three men in the Rawalpindi grenade blasts cases. All the three accused including Shabbir Sherani were convicted of death. The court also ordered confiscation of their property and imposed fine on them.

It may be mentioned here that four FIRs-1/20, 5/20, 16/20 and 30/20 had been lodged by the Counterterrorism Department against Shabbir Sherani and his two accomplices for terrorism in 2020. The court would issue the detailed judgement later.