Religious leaders condemn attacks on soldiers

ISLAMABAD Leaders different religions and religious sects have termed the attacks on Pakistan Army unacceptable.

In a joint statement, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, and other dignitaries said that hostile and enemies of Pakistan are accomplice in conspiracies against the security and stability of the beloved homeland of Pakistan.

The religious leadership said Pakistan-Army and security institutions of the country have always laid out sacrifices for defence and stability of the country and nation. The religious leadership said that attacks on Pakistan Army and security agencies in tribal areas of Balochistan (kech) are regrettable and reprehensible.

They not only reassure the government and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa of their commitment to eradicate the menace of extremism and terrorism but also ready for taking any kind of struggle and sacrifice along with the army.