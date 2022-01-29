Jang Group polio campaign reaches final stage

KARACHI: The polio campaign launched by the Jang Group has reached its final stages, with appeals to the public to immunise their children under the age of five to protect them from permanent disability and make their future healthier.

Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Foundation (MKR), Jang, The News and all channels and newspapers of Geo TV Network (Jang Group) are also broadcasting special awareness campaigns. The campaign is raising awareness among the public that the polio vaccines are vital for children health and can protect them from becoming disabled. This campaign urges family heads and elders to welcome the health workers to their homes and take advantage of this golden opportunity and make polio vaccination compulsory for their children.

Polio worker Shiza Ilyas, speaking on Geo News’ morning show “Geo Pakistan,” said that the environment we used to face has changed for good. I go from house to house administering polio drops to the children and on seeing me, many women want to inoculate their children, she added.

She said Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only two countries in the world, where the polio cases are still reported, adding we have to eradicate this epidemic from our country, so that the future of our children, our society and Pakistan can be healthy and safe.