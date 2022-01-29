400 kanals of land allocated for permanent disposal of federal capital waste

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 400 kanals of land of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has been finalized for the landfill site of CDA for disposal of Islamabad’s waste. The MoU was presented in the 41st meeting of the Board of Directors of RWMC and approval was accorded for the signing of MoU with CDA, subject to adherence to all applicable laws, rules, and regulations of the Government of Punjab.

The land measuring 1,265 Kanals on Mandra Chakwal Road in village Bagnial, DeraPothi, and Sahang Tehsil Gujjar Khan, District Rawalpindi, has been acquired. It is located almost six kms down from the GT Road on Mandra Chakwal Road and at a distance of 55 kms from the city center.

While highlighting the importance of landfill site for CDA, the federal minister said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad, had been deprived of landfill sites and waste disposal infrastructure for decades. This was also causing environmental pollution for Islamabad. To address this issue, a series of meetings were convened and a draft MoU was prepared by the Public-Private Partnership Authority, Islamabad, for sharing a parcel of 400 Kanals of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company-acquired land with CDA for the landfill site. The MoU was presented in the 41st meeting of the Board of Directors of RWMC and approval was accorded for the signing of an MoU with CDA.

Asad Umar said that large amount of garbage in the city not only creates health problems but also poses a serious threat to the environment. With the acquisition of 400 kanals of land by CDA, the dilemma of the landfill site will be solved soon. He said that his first priority was to provide a clean environment to the citizens of Islamabad.

Asad Umar directed the relevant department to hire a consultant for environmental impact assessment for the new landfill site. The Public-Private Partnership Authority will make further recommendations for the next meeting of the Board of Directors of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to discuss the best way to develop the landfill site.