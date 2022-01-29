Economic & Financial Reforms Unit set up

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has been pleased to approve the establishment of the Economic & Financial Reforms Unit (EFRU) in the Finance Division.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the EFRU has been assigned the following roles and responsibilities. The EFRU shall work in coordination with the relevant government ministries (including Privatization Commission) to steer the government’s triage reforms. It will oversee portfolio and monitor financial and non-financial information of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). It assesses business plans and performance against budgets on an ongoing basis and determines key deliverables. It is mandated to keep abreast of industry developments in various areas, including pricing/ tariff, subsidies, circular debt, etc., and assess their impact. It will work with various government organizations (including State Bank of Pakistan, Securities, and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, etc) with the view to steer reforms/ new products involving financial institutions and capital and debt markets. It will prepare policy papers on government’s financial sector reform agenda and oversee financial analysis and research to rationalize and target various types of subsidies (including on-budget, off-budget, direct/ indirect, implicit, and explicit subsidies).

It will liaison with different government organizations, provide subsidies in the federal and provincial governments, and prepare summary proposals/ presentations for reforming the subsidies regime.