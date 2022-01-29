‘PTI cheated opposition on SBP (Amend) Bill’

MULTAN: The PTI-led government has cheated the opposition in passing the State Bank of Pakistan (Amend) Bill 2021 from the Senate as no agenda was released before holding the Senate session on Friday.

The son of former premier and opposition leader in the Senate Syed Qasim Gillani said the government released the agenda of the Senate late Thursday night. “The government was well aware of the Rasm-e-Qul Khwani of late Malik Noor Rabbani Khar, and Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani was scheduled to attend the Rasm-e-Qul,” Qasim Gillani said. He said that it was not possible for Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani to reach Islamabad at 10 am to attend the Senate session.