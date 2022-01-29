 
Saturday January 29, 2022
Four cops booked for torturing lawyer

January 29, 2022

LAHORE: Kahna police registered a case against four cops for torturing a lawyer. The cops picked up the advocate Farooq from outside his house, took him to the police station and subjected him to severe torture. The accused cops were identified as Aslam, Qurban, Arifand Tariq. The victim alleged that the officers had also taken out Rs12,000 from his wallet.

