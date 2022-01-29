Govt facilitating overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

LAHORE: Tariq Mahmoodul Hassan, special assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas and Human Resource Development, has said that on the PM directive, a one-window operation facility will be launched in Islamabad within 30 days where all services will be available under one roof to the overseas Pakistanis.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and first priority is to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis for which a comprehensive policy is being formulated.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with OPC officers at the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission here on Friday. The meeting was attended by Commissioner OPC Khadim Abbas, Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Imtiaz Ahmed, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Legal Raja Zubair, Director Revenue Muhammad Aslam Ramey, Deputy Director Revenue Zulfiqar Bhoon and other officers.

Tariq said that under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, revolutionary measures were taken and all facilities provided under one roof to overseas Pakistanis in the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission for a period of three months, which has brought a lot of relief for overseas Pakistanis. He said the overseas Pakistanis got the right to vote during the PTI government.