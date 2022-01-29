PTI has imposed mini martial law: Sindh minister

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said the conduct of the federal government is like a ‘Mini Martial Law”, adding that these people are the remnants of General Musharraf and his mindset.
Talking to media persons at a private ceremony on Friday, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said he did not see any future of the PTI, as the federal government did not perform according to its promises. He said new censorship is being imposed on the media every day and if a journalist speaks against them, he would be expelled from his job. He said the government agencies have not been allowing the PPP to work, but despite all, the party has continuously been delivering to the people.
