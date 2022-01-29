ANP leader, cousin killed in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a local leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and his cousin at Yousafabad locality near the district headquarters, Khar.

It was learnt that ANP’s former tehsil head Malik Shah Khalid, 39, and his cousin Malik Samiullah, 40, who was a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf councillor, were traveling in a car when the gunmen opened fire on them.

As a result, the car fell into a deep gorge. Both the occupants of the car were killed in the incident. The officials of Rescue 1122 retrieved the bodies and shifted them to the district headquarters hospital.

Shah Khalid had sustained injuries in an attack some months back in which his father Malik Abdul Ghani was killed. According to the police, the killings were linked to personal enmity. Malik Shah Khalid was the former head of the ANP Salarzai tehsil. Meanwhile, the ANP leaders in Bajaur condemned the killing and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.