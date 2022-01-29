Only Rs16 billion required for health coverage of Karachi residents

KARACHI: The federal government is considering the provision of sehat cards to all the families in Karachi, if the Sindh government shows reluctance in joining the National Health Insurance Programme which is now in place in the entire country except the Sindh province, the NHS official told The News on Friday.

“The Prime Minister Office is seriously considering extending the Sehat Sahulat Programme to Karachi, if the Sindh government shows unwillingness to become part of the health insurance scheme. It would only require 16 billion rupees annually to provide the National Health Cards to all the permanent residents of Karachi,” an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) said while talking to this scribe.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan are now part of the Sehat Sahulat Programme of the PTI-led government, and are benefitting from the health insurance scheme, which ensures provision of health services up to Rs1 million to each family in a year, the official said.

According to the NHS official, who requested anonymity, around 30-40 percent families in Karachi already have the sehat cards as they are the permanent residents of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Punjab and other federating units, while only 60-65 percent families are spending out of pocket on the health services or are relying on the Sindh government’s health facilities for medical treatment.

“As per our calculation, it would only require Rs16 billion annually to provide National Health Cards to all the permanent residents of Karachi. The proposal to provide them the sehat cards is at the table of PM Imran Khan, who would likely to ask the Sindh government to become part of this programme but if they refuse, the federal government would itself launch the health insurance programme in Karachi,” he added.

The official maintained that the government was providing this facility of Sehat Sahulat Cards to all the people of the country, so it would be discrimination against the people of Sindh if they are deprived of this facility, which is benefitting millions of people across Pakistan, adding that the permanent residents were also approaching and demanding the federal authorities to include them in the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

“People of Karachi belonging to different walks of life have approached the federal government to make them part of the revolutionary health scheme like the people of other provinces. We are continuously trying to convince the Sindh government to become part of the scheme but if they continued their adamant attitude, the federal government will play its role for the people of Sindh, including Karachi,” he added.

To a query, the official said with 30-40 percent people of Karachi as well as the residents of Tharparkar having the facility of sehat cards, it would only require 45-50 billion rupees to provide the National Health Cards to the people of Sindh, which is not a difficult task for the federal government.

He maintained that at the moment, around 700 hospitals across Pakistan were part of the Sehat Sahulat Programme, which has brought a silent health revolution in Pakistan. Service of public sector’s health facilities has started improving in KP and other federating units as a healthy competition has started between the public and private hospitals in these areas, he added. “This programme has also provided a choice to the poor people to get themselves treated at the private hospitals in a respectable and honourable way,” he said, adding that they were going to add 300 more health facilities to the health programme.