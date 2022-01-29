Punjab Police to seek ban on dangerous video games

LAHORE: Punjab police have decided to send recommendations to the provincial and federal governments for banning dangerous video games, which are fueling the rising trend of firing and violence so that the younger generation could be protected from their harmful effects.

Spokesperson for Punjab police said that the decision to send recommendations was taken in view of tragic incident in which a youth, chronic player of PUBG game, shot dead his mother and three siblings in Kahna area. Ali Zain shot dead his mother, two sisters and a brother on January 19, 2022 and hid the pistol.

Repeated defeats in the PUBG game increased the stress and he fired shots thinking that everyone would come back to life like in the game. The spokesperson said that investigation into all aspects of the incident was underway and the accused would be severely punished after fulfilling requirements of law and justice.