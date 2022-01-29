Body of cop recovered from Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Body of a policeman was recovered in Abbakhel village early on Thursday, police said. Registering a first information report with the police, one Akhtar Salim said that he received a late-night call from someone who informed him that his brother Anwar Salim was lying dead.

He said that he hurriedly left home and reached the spot where the bullet-riddled body of his brother was lying in a pool of blood. The body was shifted to the City Hospital for autopsy later on. The police registered the case against unidentified killers and started probe. It was learnt that the deceased was a police constable and recently transferred to Hazara Police.