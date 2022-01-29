JIT formed on Anarkali blast

LAHORE: The Punjab additional home secretary has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the Anarkali blast.

According to notification, the JIT consists of five members Naseerullah Khan, SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab, a representative of Intelligence Bureau, Lahore, a representative of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Ashraf Chaddhar, DSP of CTD Investigation, Lahore, Munir Ahmed, Inspector of CTD Investigation, Lahore.

The JIT will conduct and finalise investigation into the Anarkali blast. Naseerullah Khan, SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab, has been made convener of the JIT. The convener will depute one JIT member to submit a report under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898, as required u/s 19(1) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The FIA, FMU, SECP, and SBP will assist the JIT in financial investigation as required by “Policy on Financial Investigation of Terrorism cases for Law and Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). The JIT has been constituted on the request of the Punjab IGP. Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order had approved the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the Anarkali blast where at least three people lost their lives and more than two dozen people were injured.