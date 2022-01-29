 
close
Saturday January 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Rockets target Baghdad airport

By AFP
January 29, 2022

BAGHDAD: Six rockets were fired on Friday at the Iraqi capital’s airport, causing damage but no casualties, security sources said, the latest in a string of attacks the US blames on Iran-linked militias.

The rockets hit Baghdad International Airport’s runways or parking areas, a source at the interior ministry said, noting that a "civilian plane has been hit and damaged". The attack was not immediately claimed.

Comments