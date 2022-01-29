 
Saturday January 29, 2022
11 held after Delhi woman gang-raped

By AFP
January 29, 2022

NEW DELHI: Eleven people including several women have been arrested after a young mother was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and then paraded through the lanes of Delhi in broad daylight, Indian police said on Friday. The incident, the latest to spotlight sexual violence in India, drew widespread condemnation including from the Delhi Commission for Women and Delhi’s chief minister, who called it "shameful".

