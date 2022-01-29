France arrests mother after boy found dead in suitcase

BOBIGNY, France: French police have arrested the mother of a 10-year-old-boy whose body was found stuffed into a suitcase outside Paris, prosecutors said. The body was found on Thursday in the town of Ferrieres-en-Brie east of Paris.
The mother, aged 33, who police had been searching for since her partner signalled his alarm, was detained in the nearby town of Choisy-le-Roi at the home of a family member, regional prosecutors said. Concern had initially been triggered after blood was found at the family home and authorities immediately started a search operation.
PARIS: French officials were scrambling to deal with a cyberattack on Friday after hackers claimed to have broken into...
BEIRUT: Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria on Friday found the bodies of 18 fellow fighters inside a prison that...
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s president was voted chairman of the ruling party on Friday, replacing his...
BERLIN: The co-leader of Germany’s anti-immigrant AfD party, Joerg Meuthen, announced on Friday he was quitting the...
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II´s second son Prince Andrew has deactivated his social media accounts, users said on...
GENEVA: The United Nations urged the world on Friday to ramp up the pressure on Myanmar’s junta to cease violence...
Comments