France arrests mother after boy found dead in suitcase

BOBIGNY, France: French police have arrested the mother of a 10-year-old-boy whose body was found stuffed into a suitcase outside Paris, prosecutors said. The body was found on Thursday in the town of Ferrieres-en-Brie east of Paris.

The mother, aged 33, who police had been searching for since her partner signalled his alarm, was detained in the nearby town of Choisy-le-Roi at the home of a family member, regional prosecutors said. Concern had initially been triggered after blood was found at the family home and authorities immediately started a search operation.