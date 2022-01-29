Preventing sexual abuse in humanitarian settings ‘high priority’: WHO

GENEVA: Preventing sexual abuse in humanitarian settings is a top priority for the World Health Organisation, its chief insisted on Friday, amid pressure from donors over an abuse scandal in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Speaking before the WHO executive board, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that he and the UN health agency he leads are "committed to zero tolerance for sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment, and for inaction against it."
He described how the organisation had dramatically scaled up its efforts to root out the problem since allegations surfaced in 2020 of rape and other sexual abuse by humanitarian workers, including WHO employees, in the DR Congo. An independent commission released a devastating report last September which found that 21 WHO employees participating in the response to a 2018-20 Ebola outbreak in the DRC had committed abuses against dozens of people.
PARIS: French officials were scrambling to deal with a cyberattack on Friday after hackers claimed to have broken into...
BEIRUT: Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria on Friday found the bodies of 18 fellow fighters inside a prison that...
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s president was voted chairman of the ruling party on Friday, replacing his...
BERLIN: The co-leader of Germany’s anti-immigrant AfD party, Joerg Meuthen, announced on Friday he was quitting the...
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II´s second son Prince Andrew has deactivated his social media accounts, users said on...
GENEVA: The United Nations urged the world on Friday to ramp up the pressure on Myanmar’s junta to cease violence...
Comments