Preventing sexual abuse in humanitarian settings ‘high priority’: WHO

GENEVA: Preventing sexual abuse in humanitarian settings is a top priority for the World Health Organisation, its chief insisted on Friday, amid pressure from donors over an abuse scandal in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking before the WHO executive board, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that he and the UN health agency he leads are "committed to zero tolerance for sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment, and for inaction against it."

He described how the organisation had dramatically scaled up its efforts to root out the problem since allegations surfaced in 2020 of rape and other sexual abuse by humanitarian workers, including WHO employees, in the DR Congo. An independent commission released a devastating report last September which found that 21 WHO employees participating in the response to a 2018-20 Ebola outbreak in the DRC had committed abuses against dozens of people.