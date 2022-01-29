Trainee cops call on CCPO

LAHORE:A 21-member delegation of under-training police officers doing 'Post Promotion Supervisory Course' at Police Training College, Chung, visited Capital City Police Headquarters on Friday. The recently promoted police officers called on the CCPO and other senior officers. The CCPO asked them to achieve moral authority for permanent success in their future professional career by following the values of good discipline, conduct and skillful professionalism. Meanwhile, he presented a Lahore Police souvenir to the delegation.