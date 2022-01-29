IGP Complaint Centre performance in 2021

LAHORE:A spokesperson for Punjab police gave details of the overall performance of the 1,787 IGP Complaint Centre and Prime Minister's Delivery Portal in 2021.

More than 98 percent of the complaints were resolved. From January 1st to December 31, 2021, the 1787 IGP Complaints Cell received a total of 125,092 complaints through calls out of which 122,841 complaints were resolved while the remaining 2251 complaints were in final stages of process. Twenty-one percent, 26043, calls proved false after investigation. Out of 87,924 complaints received through Prime Minister's Delivery Portal, 81,309 complaints were resolved while the remaining eight percent were in the final stages of processing. This year, 5,103 complaints were sorted out so far. Explanatory letters are being issued to the officers who were not interested in addressing the grievances of the citizens, the police spokesperson concluded.