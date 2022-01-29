Four shot at, injured over money

LAHORE:Four people were injured in a firing incident in Nishtar Colony police area on Friday over a monetary issue. The injured were rushed to hospital. The accused Kashif shot at and injured three brothers Rizwan, Irfan and Imran along with a passerby Waqar. The injured were shifted to General Hospital where Rizwan's condition was said to be critical. According to police, Rizwan had sold his car to his neighbour Kashif who got infuriated when Rizwan demanded money.

commits suicide: A 19-year-old youth committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in the Misri Shah area on Friday. The victim was identified as Ahmed. On the day of the incident, Ahmed locked himself up in a room and shot himself to death over unknown issues. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Kitten rescued: A kitten trapped in the pillar of an Orange Train at Ali Town Station was rescued five days later. A kitten had been trapped in the roof pipe of the Orange Train's Ali Town station for the past five days. On Friday, the rescuers managed to rescue the kitten after hectic efforts. The kitten was hungry and scared.

hit to death: A woman was killed and another injured by a speeding car in Factory Area police limits on Friday. The woman were crossing the road when a speeding car hit them. The rescuers rushed the two women to General Hospital. Rabia, 23, succumbed to her injuries while condition of Hareem, 26, was also said to be critical. The accused car driver rode away from the scene.

Four cops booked: Kahna police registered a case against four cops for torturing a lawyer. The cops picked up the advocate Farooq from outside his house, took him to the police station and subjected him to severe torture. The accused cops were identified as Aslam, Qurban, Arif and Tariq. The victim alleged that the officers had also taken out Rs12,000 from his wallet.

injured: A youth was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a rickshaw near Scheme Mor, Allama Iqbal Town on Friday. The victim identified as Assad, 25, got a fracture in his leg in a collision between a high speed rickshaw and a motorcycle near Scheme Mor, Allama Iqbal Town on Friday. The injured was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

accidents: Four people were killed and 940 injured in road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 527 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas 413 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.