13,529 transgender among 65.9m registered with Nadra: chairman

LAHORE:Chairman Nadra M Tariq Malik paid a surprise visit to Nadra Centre DHA Phase 4 and Executive Passport Office DHA on Friday to assess the difficulties of citizens in Lahore region. DG Nadra Lahore Region, Maj (retd) Saqlain Abbas Bukhari and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik expressed satisfaction over the performance of Nadra staff engaged in serving the citizens. He said that after the last census, a target of registering 66.6 million adult citizens has been set in Punjab out of which 65.9 million citizens including 13,529 eunuchs have been registered. He said under the special vision of Prime Minister, Nadra has integrated 98% of the adults of Punjab over 18 years into the national mainstream and for the first time the issuance of identity cards was done absolutely free of cost.

While the provincial govt is authorised to issue birth, death, marriage, divorce certificates and Nadra provides technical assistance to the provincial govt in issuing them, he said and added that a significant number of female staff has been deployed in the Nadra centers for this purpose and this number was being further increased. Chairman Nadra directed to take further steps to enhance the capacity of Nadra centers and to set up a new special Nadra Centre for issuance of Succession Certificate in Lahore Region immediately.

ASPs: A delegation comprising 24 assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) of the initial command course from the National Police Academy (NPA), Islamabad, visited the Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy on Friday. The delegates witnessed the ongoing specialised training activities there. They also visited the medical, fire and rescue labs where they were briefed about appropriate use of rescue equipment in rescue operations as well as its use in Emergency Services Academy for training purposes. The delegates were briefed about the 24/7 working of the Provincial Monitoring Cell established to ensure uniform standards of Service in all districts of Punjab. In the monitoring cell, they were informed about the monitoring system which included visual monitoring of control rooms, fleet management and tracking system, citizen feedback, and the overall emergency data.

The delegation appreciated the Punjab Emergency Service Department for

providing a sense of safety to the citizens.