HEC chief urges PU faculty to focus on quality research

LAHORE:The recently-reinstated Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri visited Punjab University here on Friday and had an informal interaction with the Vice Chancellor and faculty members.

Sources said PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, deans and faculty members attended the meeting in which Dr Tariq Banuri talked about HEC’s Undergraduate and Postgraduate policies and expressed his resolve to complete pending projects before his term expiring in a few months.

The HEC Chairman also urged the faculty members to do research that actually solve the problems faced by the country instead of merely focusing on number of research publications. He also talked about quality of higher education.

Meanwhile according to a press release as a follow-up meeting, a delegation of FAPUASA (Punjab Chapter), PUASA, ASA-GCU and TSA-UET also called on Dr Tariq Banuri. The delegation comprising Dr Ahtisham Ali, Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Dr M Islam, Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Prof Dr Hafiz Tahir and others had a detailed discussion with the Chairman about the need to take two-pronged policy including short as well as long term measures toward solutions of long-standing issues of higher education and faculty development especially the uniformity in service structures.

thesis display: GCU Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Friday inaugurated a display of theses by the students of Fine Arts Department. The students have designed creative promotional campaigns for different food, clothing and jewellery brands besides social issues as their final semester thesis. Around 19 students of Bachelor in Fine Arts (Hons) displayed their projects which comprised of promotional material, including posters, mobile applications, calendars, pamphlets, press and electronic media advertisements, and social media pages for promotion of their brands and raising awareness about social issues.

GCU Fine Arts Department Chairperson Prof Dr Erfan Ullah Babar was also present at the inauguration.

Minhal Saeed, a final year student, designed sensor-based illuminated posters for a famous jewellery brand; pictures of jewellery on posters illuminate as a viewer walks towards them. Similarly, other students also used different creative ideas for their promotional campaigns. The campaign on social issues, including “face mask” by Farhia and “protection of wildlife” by Mahum Tahir also remained the centre of attraction at the exhibition. Prof Zaidi visited all the project stalls and discussed with the students the aesthetics and scope of their projects. He asked students to design campaigns to raise awareness about different societal issues, saying that a well-made advertisement grabs your attention and remain in your memory for a long time, and that is precisely what many of these social problems need.

He said that students should use their talent to make people think about various social and environmental issues. The professionals from different national and multinational companies would also visit the exhibition.

NCA: The National College of Arts (NCA) inaugurated the 20th Annual Degree Show of its Master of Visual Art Programme at Tollinton Block here on Friday. The ceremony was inaugurated by NCA VC, Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri who is also the director of the Master of Visual Art programme. A large number of faculty, alumni and students visited the venue and showed keen interest in the works put up by the students. This year the department proudly presented its batch of 13 students. The degree show had an exciting blend of innovative ideas and brought unique meaning to light. Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri appreciated the efforts of the students.