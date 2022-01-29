Manhole cover thieves caught red-handed

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) caught a gang of thieves involved in stealing manhole covers from the provincial metropolis on Friday. Mozang subdivision of Wasa caught the gang of thieves red handed and legal action was initiated against them on the complaint of SDO M Nayef.

The action was taken on the instructions of Wasa’s Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Ghafran Ahmed who already had passed strict directions to Wasa officials to remain vigilant against such elements.

Ghafran Ahmed has urged the citizens to beware of such people and report to Wasa in time. An open manhole can be a prelude to loss of human life or a major accident at any time, he said. He said that in case of theft or breakage of any manhole cover, citizens should report through Wasa’s toll free number 1334, WhatsApp 03341334470, Wasa Lahore's Mobile App, Facebook or Twitter.

Meanwhile, a meeting with JICA Coordinator regarding capacity building and training of Wasa officials was held at Wasa head office. The meeting was chaired DMD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed. JICA will provide training to all Wasas in Punjab. 80% of the training will be practical and 20% will be theoretical, he said.

DMD Wasa said that Japanese experts will impart training to Wasa master trainers and from this year, officers from all Wasas will travel to Japan for international training to their improve drainage and transmission systems.