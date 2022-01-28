Fawad Hasan Fawad’s plea for de-sealing Pindi plaza dismissed

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday dismissed an application of Fawad Hasan Fawad for de-sealing his Rawalpindi Plaza.

Earlier, the court had reserved judgment on the matter. As per details, it is alleged that Fawad amassed Rs1.09b illegal assets, including a five-kanal commercial plot in Rawalpindi’s Saddar area worth Rs50m. NAB Lahore, in the reference, alleged that Fawad was also a shareholder

in a 15-storey commercial plaza located in the same area worth Rs3.085b.

Fawad, ex-principal secretary to incarcerated ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, is also facing a NAB reference in the Rs14b Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing scam. He is co-accused in the case alongside former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to NAB, Fawad, while serving as secretary to the Punjab chief minister in the Ashiana Housing project, had misused his authority. The ex-bureaucrat was arrested Fawad in July 2018 after reportedly revealing properties worth billions of rupees. Days later, NAB raided his residence in GOR-I and seized crucial documents and electronic devices. In December 2018, NAB had filed supplementary cases against Fawad and others, including Shehbaz. Later, Fawad secured bail from the Lahore High Court.