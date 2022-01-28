Amends to criminal law: SCBA, Ministry of Law come face-to-face

Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the amendments proposed by the government to the criminal law, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday said the law ministry did not take the stakeholders into confidence prior to their drafting.

In a statement, the SCBA said that after the introduction of such amendments the present legal system would decay further. The SCBA was of the view that by proposing these amendments, the ministry had proved itself to be incompetent. “These amendments are nothing but an eyewash,” the statement concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem, while listing the key amendments suggested by the government, said that the criminal procedure code needed changes as per the requirements and mentioned that over 700 amendments had completely overhauled the existing legal system. He said that the formation of a statute of an independent prosecution service, forensic laboratory and prison rules were significant reforms.



He said law was made for mandatory dispensation of budget to police station to meet the expenses of investigation, besides deputing sub-inspector at police stations with preferably bachelor degree. He said the trial judge would be made answerable before the High Court for not finalizing the case in nine months. The court can freeze any documents including identity card, bank accounts etc of an absconder, he added.

He urged the lawyers to support the reform of electronic recording of witness, whether in any language, to ensure accuracy and expedition of cases. In cases of personal offences including murder or rape, the maker of the video will not be made mandatory to appear before law to render witness as proof of incident, he said. He emphasized implementation of civil law reforms with an effective role of judiciary, benches and prosecutors and investigators.