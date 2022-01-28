JI, Sindh govt reach accord on amending LG Act 2013

KARACHI: The Sindh government has reached an agreement with the striking Jamaat-e-Islami to amend the controversial Sindh Govt Local Bodies Act 2013, prompting the JI to wrap up their 29-day sit-in.
Announcing the written draft agreement with Jamaat-e-Islami reached on late Thursday night, the Sindh local government minister Nasir Hussain Shah announced that the mayor Karachi will be chairman KWSB, besides heading the Sindh Solid Waste Management board.
The local bodies will also get share from the Provincial Finance Commission after its members take over. The educational and health institutions previously run by Municipal corporation would be returned to local bodies.
The local bodies of Karachi will get due share from Octroi and motor vehicle tax on the basis of their population. The provincial government, Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said, will provide monthly and annual funds to the UCs on the basis of their population.
The mayor and the chairman will be accordingly empowered in Building Control Authority and KDA. All the agreed points will be notified within a fortnight, Nasir Shah announced.Addressing the protesters, JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said discussions took place in a conducive atmosphere and we managed to get the rights for the city and the people of Karachi.
