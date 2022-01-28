Naveed, Uzair, Ashab, Saeed move into semis

KARACHI: Naveed, Uzair, Ashab, and Saeed moved into the semifinals of the men’s category in Combaxx Sports Sindh Satellite Squash Championship at RKJK Complex here on Thursday.

In the quarterfinals, Naveed Rehman beat Mutahir Ali 11-7, 15-13, 5-11, 11-3 and Uzair Shoukat thrashed Junaid Khan 11-7,11-7, 11-5.

Similarly, Ashab Irfan overpowered Huzaifa Shahid 11-13, 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 and Saeed Abdul smashed Khushhal Riaz 11-6, 11-9, 11-6.

In the quarterfinals of under-19 category, Ashab Irfan won against Mehmood Mehboob 10-12, 11-5, 11-4, 11-6 and Anas Ali thrashed Junaid Khan 11-8, 11-6, 12-10.

Similarly, Fawad Hussain overpowered Ahad Shoukat 11-5, 5-11, 2-11, 11-4, 11-9 and Khushhal Riaz won against Mutahir Ali with score of 6-11, 11-5, 11-4, 10-12, 11-5.