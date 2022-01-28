Naveed, Uzair, Ashab, Saeed move into semis

KARACHI: Naveed, Uzair, Ashab, and Saeed moved into the semifinals of the men’s category in Combaxx Sports Sindh Satellite Squash Championship at RKJK Complex here on Thursday.
In the quarterfinals, Naveed Rehman beat Mutahir Ali 11-7, 15-13, 5-11, 11-3 and Uzair Shoukat thrashed Junaid Khan 11-7,11-7, 11-5.
Similarly, Ashab Irfan overpowered Huzaifa Shahid 11-13, 11-6, 11-5, 11-5 and Saeed Abdul smashed Khushhal Riaz 11-6, 11-9, 11-6.
In the quarterfinals of under-19 category, Ashab Irfan won against Mehmood Mehboob 10-12, 11-5, 11-4, 11-6 and Anas Ali thrashed Junaid Khan 11-8, 11-6, 12-10.
Similarly, Fawad Hussain overpowered Ahad Shoukat 11-5, 5-11, 2-11, 11-4, 11-9 and Khushhal Riaz won against Mutahir Ali with score of 6-11, 11-5, 11-4, 10-12, 11-5.
BRIDGETOWN: Rovman Powell’s blistering century laid the foundation for West Indies’ 20-run win over England in the...
MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal is two matches away from getting the jump on golden era rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger...
MELBOURNE: Tennis’ bad boy Nick Kyrgios was at it again Thursday, smashing a racquet and flipping a finger at the...
YAOUNDE: Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have helped Liverpool conquer England and Europe, now both crave Africa Cup of...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket board appointed two stand-in coaches Thursday to help the national team during their...
KARACHI: As many as 75 foreign players have entered to play the ITF Pakistan International Juniors Tennis...
Comments