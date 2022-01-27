Media plays role of opposition, says Sarwar

MULTAN: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said journalism has a key role in the progress and uplift of a country.



Talking to reporters at Multan Circuit House, the governor said the media also played a role of opposition across the globe. He condemned attacks on journalists and strongly slammed aggressive actions against journalists. He said all the universities have improved performance after appointment of vice chancellor s on merit. The country can combat big challenges in delivering work on merit, he maintained.

Inaugurating more than twenty new drinking water projects for south Punjab worth Rs 60 million, he said If he could, he would make south Punjab a separate province tomorrow. He said no one was removing Prime Minister Imran Khan and nobody can remove him. He and the government will complete its constitutional term.

Jahangir Khan Tareen is still part of the PTI. Neither he has left PTI nor he is part of the anti-government campaign, he said. To a question, the Governor said some may have different views in PTI but they are all on the same page.