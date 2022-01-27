41pc approve govt’s management of Covid-19

KARACHI: The Gallup Pakistan has found a large 41 percent approval rating for the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic, while 29 pc expressed disapproval and interestingly 61 pc respondents refused to consider the fifth wave of as of any serious consequence despite the wide-ranging global deaths and sickness caused by the virion and described the fears as over-exaggerated, while 32pc termed the viral disease as a serious threat.

Gallup Pakistan conducted a survey asking questions from a sample size of 700 people from Dec 22 to Jan 15, 22. The survey asked questions about the approval/ disapproval of the government’s management, vaccination doses, and also if the threats posed by the pandemic are real or not. The survey also sought to find out if it was a foreign conspiracy and when would it finally be over.

The Gallup Pakistan has found a 41 percent approval rating for the government’s management of the Covid-19 pandemic, while 29 pc expressed disapproval. As many as 27 pc respondents did not find the government response to be robust and three pc avoided responding to this question.

Despite the serious impact of the fifth wave of Covid-19 globally and in Pakistan with increasing sickness and death, 61 pc respondents discounted it as of any serious consequence and described the fears as over-exaggerated, while 32pc termed the viral disease as a serious threat. Seven pc respondents did not give an opinion to the question.

At the same time, respondents terming the pandemic as an enemy conspiracy dropped from 49pc to 41pc, eliciting an 8 pc difference. But 43 pc strongly rejected the impression of any conspiracy.

Regarding vaccination, 84 pc of the respondents who also happen to be owners of cell phones admitted to getting inoculated once, whereas 16 pc said they did not go for it. To another question as to when would the viral infection be over, 25 pc respondents expressed their belief that the coronavirus infection is no more in the country. As many 35 pc of those asked this question told Gallup Pakistan, said vaccination to 75pc population helped in eradicating the viral pandemic.

To another question, 13 pc respondents reported fewer incidences of new cases of the viral infection, 9pc felt the transmission has stopped, six pc felt fewer deaths are indicative of the disease being over.

To yet another question regarding the economic impacts of the contagion, a preponderant number of respondents felt the financial impact has reduced. In comparison to the previous survey, the respondent felt improvement in six out of seven economic indicators.