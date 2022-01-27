Dr Yasmin tests corona positive for second time in a month

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson said Wednesday, as the pandemic spreads rapidly across the country. This is the second time in a month that the health minister has tested positive for coronavirus. She first tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month on January 4. The spokesperson said the health minister was self-isolating, while Dr Rashid said she was in good health so far.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin also tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The development comes as Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio remained above 10% for the seventh consecutive day, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Wednesday morning, with the government mulling over more restrictions for cities with high positivity rates.