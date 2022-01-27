Shehbaz terms Imran ‘dangerous for country’ after TI report

LAHORE: PMLN president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said the report of Transparency International (TI) has to be considered how dangerous an incompetent and corrupt person proved to be for the country.

Transparency International’s report announced system shutdown, said Shehbaz in a statement here Wednesday. He said TI report was a proof that corruption has increased in Imran Niazi’s Naya Pakistan.

“The report is urging us to improve the situation at the national level, hiding it will not solve the problem,” he said, adding that instead of denying the report, it was necessary to look into it and hold the responsible accountable.

He said Imran Niazi broke the record of 10 years in corruption, leaving behind those who had claimed to be involved in politics. “We should consider the factors, motivations and implications that led to this report,” Shehbaz said and further added that Imran Niazi was not only dangerous for Pakistan and Pakistanis but the deadliest.

What could be more dangerous than the fact that 16 levels of corruption have risen, the economy has collapsed, inflation and unemployment has skyrocketed, he added. PMLN president said Imran Niazi was still worried about saving his false image, not of the country or its name.

He said time has proved that only Nawaz Sharif can end corruption from the country. “Nawaz Sharif is a one-window operation on all issues of Pakistan,” he claimed and concluded that overall Pakistan’s corruption index has dropped by 23 points, which will severely damage direct investment and business environment in the country.