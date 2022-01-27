Eight deaths in Karachi: Covid-19 claims 12 more lives in Sindh

KARACHI: COVID-19 claimed 12 more lives in Sindh, including 8 in Karachi during last 24 hours while 2,404 more people were tested positive for the infectious disease when 13,752 tests were conducted throughout the province.

“As many as 12 more people infected with Coronavirus died overnight in Sindh, including 8 in Karachi, raising the death toll to 7,765 while 2,404 new cases emerged when 13,752 tests were conducted”, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily COVID-19 situation report on Wednesday.

Four deaths were reported from district East, one each from districts Central and Malir while two deaths were reported from district Korangi. Similarly, two deaths were reported from district Shikarpur, one person was not a resident of Sindh while death of a person was under investigation, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister said Sindh’s COVID-19 positivity remained 17.5 percent after detection of 2,404 cases when 13,752 samples, of which 1,979 cases were detected in Karachi alone.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed his annoyance over extremely low testing in Karachi where 25 public and private labs only performed 3,769 tests and directed the health departments to increase COVID-19 testing as well as contact tracing in the city where COVID-19 case positivity was over 40.91 percent.

He added that so far 7,501,448 tests have been conducted against which 531,255 cases were diagnosed, of them 89.7 percent or 476,473 patients have recovered, including 597 overnight.

The CM said that currently 47,017 patients were under treatment; of them 46,510 were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centers and 472 at different hospitals and added that the condition of 412 patients was stated to be critical, including 28 shifted to ventilators.

According to him, out of 2,404 new cases 1,979 have been detected from Karachi, including 639 from East, 481 South, 334 Central, 193 Malir, 188 Korangi and 144 West. Hyderabad has 208, Shaheed Benazirabad 28, Tharparkar 26, Jamshoro 22, Tando Allahyar 19, Matiari 17, Mirpurkhas 15, Larkana 13, NausheroFeroze 12, Khairpur and Sujawal seven each, Sukkur six, Badin, Dadu and Ghotki four each, Shikarpur three, Jacobabad, Qamber, Kashmore, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Thatta one each.