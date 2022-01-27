Nawaz’s wealth is in London, doing politics in Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Nawaz Sharif has kept his ill-gotten wealth in London but he was doing politics in Pakistan.

In response to a tweet of former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, Chaudhry Fawad said that Nawaz Sharif's bank accountants were in the names of peons and his sons were in England. The minister also said that Nawaz Sharif's apartments were in London and his daughter was beneficiary and owner of those apartments. Ayaz Sadiq had claimed in a tweet that Nawaz Sharif's body was in London but his soul was in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was fighting against the organised mafia. In a tweet, he said that the World Bank had confirmed Pakistan's 5.37 percent growth rate and the government's policies to deal with coronavirus were being praised globally.